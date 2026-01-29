State Audit Flags Gaps in Washington’s Digital Equity Strategy

Jan. 29, 2026 – Washington state lacks a coordinated strategy to ensure all residents can participate in the digital economy, according to a new audit.

Conducted by the Office of the Washington State Auditor, the findings concluded that the state does not have a single, comprehensive digital equity plan and has failed to designate a clear leader to oversee and align digital equity efforts statewide.

Instead, responsibilities are split primarily between the Washington State Broadband Office within the Department of Commerce and the Washington State Office of Equity, with limited coordination between the two.

According to the audit, the Broadband Office is responsible for developing a state digital equity plan, coordinating broadband-related initiatives, and distributing grants to support digital equity projects, while the Office of Equity addresses digital equity as part of its broader mandate to reduce disparities statewide.

Stakeholders said the division of responsibilities has led to confusion over leadership, communication breakdowns, and gaps in coordination.

The report also highlights funding challenges. Federal support for digital equity programs declined in 2025, alongside reductions in state funding, forcing Washington to reconsider its priorities and seek alternative funding sources if digital equity remains a policy goal.

The audit warned that without stable funding and a unified plan, the state risks disjointed initiatives and fragmented service delivery.

The audit placed particular emphasis on the role of digital navigators, who help residents access devices, internet service, and digital skills training. Stakeholders described digital navigators as critical to advancing digital equity, though the audit separated its findings on program management into a standalone report.

State Auditor Pat McCarthy recommended that the Legislature clarify governance and oversight for digital equity efforts and require development of a unified, statewide digital equity plan. Establishing clear leadership, the report said, would help align agencies, improve communication, and provide a coordinated path toward closing Washington’s digital divide as more essential services move online.