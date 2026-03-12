Study Says Universal Service Fund Critical for Rural Broadband

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2026 – A new report commissioned by rural broadband trade group NTCA said the $8.5 billion federal Universal Service Fund is critical to maintaining broadband and voice networks in rural communities, where providing service would otherwise be economically challenging.

The 33-slide report released March 11 by NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association and consulting firm Cartesian analyzes the finances of rural network operators and finds that without high-cost USF support many providers would face unsustainable operating margins and negative cash flow, threatening the long-term viability of existing networks.

The report said rural operators face structural challenges including higher operating costs and limited revenue potential. Operating expenses in extremely rural areas can be roughly 44 percent higher than in less sparsely populated regions due to longer travel distances for technicians and labor-intensive maintenance. Labor alone accounts for about half of network operating costs, according to the report.

The study also found that even modest reductions in federal support could affect rural providers’ ability to maintain service. A 40 percent reduction in USF support, the report said, could prevent operators from sustaining operations on existing networks.

NTCA Chief Executive Officer Shirley Bloomfield said the findings show how dependent rural connectivity remains on stable federal funding.

“As network demands increase and operating costs rise, the Universal Service Fund continues to serve a vital role in sustaining rural networks and ensuring affordable access to broadband and voice services,” Bloomfield said.

The report comes as policymakers and regulators consider potential reforms to the USF program, which helps subsidize communications services in high-cost rural areas, schools, libraries, and low-income communities.