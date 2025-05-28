Sign in Subscribe
Illinois

Surf Internet Expands to the Great Lakes Region

Fiber optic company plans to double its covered area by the end of 2025.

Maggie Macfarlane

Maggie Macfarlane

2 min read
Photo of Surf Internet's ground workers

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2025– Surf Internet, a fiber-optic internet service provider, has expanded its reach in the Great Lakes region with a new fiber cable, doubling its reach and hitting goals established two years ago.

The company, in a May 13 press release, announced the completion of its 200,000th fiber-optic internet passing. With this announcement, parts of Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan will experience faster internet speeds.

Brent Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Surf Internet, said, “This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our entire team, and it energizes us to keep pushing forward.” 

