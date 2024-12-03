T-Mobile: 1 Million Sitting on Fixed Wireless Waiting List

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2024 – Consumer interest in logging in to the internet over a fixed wireless connection remains strong.

Jon Freier, president of T-Mobile's Consumer Group, said Tuesday that 1 million people are sitting on the waiting list to subscribe to the company's fixed wireless access service, which has been putting competitive pressure on Comcast, Charter Communications, and AT&T in recent years.

"We have a million people on our waitlist right now for 5G broadband at T-Mobile – a million people that want to be a part of us, but we don't have a slot open for them right here right now based on where they live," Freier said at the UBS TMT Summit in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

T-Mobile is the leading fixed wireless provider, ending the third quarter with 6 million subscribers, equaling 60% of all subscribers in that access category.

In an effort to diversify, T-Mobile is involved in deals to buy Lumos and Metronet, regional ISPs that have deployed fiber technology.

In due course, T-Mobile is hoping to shift people from the fixed wireless waiting list to an affiliated fiber platform.

"Any kind of demand that we can satisfy on a waitlist getting a fixed wireless product with the fiber product – that's great for our business," Freier said, claiming fixed wireless and fiber were complementary services. "And then anybody that moves from the fixed wireless product into a fiber product frees capacity for more people who want a fixed wireless product."