Sign in Subscribe
Fiber

T-Mobile: 1 Million Sitting on Fixed Wireless Waiting List

T-Mobile is the leading fixed wireless provider, ending the third quarter with 6 million subscribers.

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

2 min read
T-Mobile: 1 Million Sitting on Fixed Wireless Waiting List
Screenshot of T-Mobile's Consumer Group President Jon Freier

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2024 – Consumer interest in logging in to the internet over a fixed wireless connection remains strong.

Jon Freier, president of T-Mobile's Consumer Group, said Tuesday that 1 million people are sitting on the waiting list to subscribe to the company's fixed wireless access service, which has been putting competitive pressure on Comcast, Charter Communications, and AT&T in recent years.

"We have a million people on our waitlist right now for 5G broadband at T-Mobile – a million people that want to be a part of us, but we don't have a slot open for them right here right now based on where they live," Freier said at the UBS TMT Summit in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

T-Mobile is the leading fixed wireless provider, ending the third quarter with 6 million subscribers, equaling 60% of all subscribers in that access category.

Chart of Fixed Wireless Access Subscribers
Braodband Breakfast is tracking fixed wireless access subscriptions.
Broadband BreakfastBroadband Breakfast

In an effort to diversify, T-Mobile is involved in deals to buy Lumos and Metronet, regional ISPs that have deployed fiber technology.

In due course, T-Mobile is hoping to shift people from the fixed wireless waiting list to an affiliated fiber platform.

"Any kind of demand that we can satisfy on a waitlist getting a fixed wireless product with the fiber product – that's great for our business,"  Freier said, claiming fixed wireless and fiber were complementary services. "And then anybody that moves from the fixed wireless product into a fiber product frees capacity for more people who want a fixed wireless product."

Post tagged in
Fiber T-Mobile Fixed Wireless Access Jon Freier UBS Comcast Charter Communications AT&T Lumos Fiber MetroNet

Read more

Popular Tags

Understanding the FCC’s Mobile Challenge Process FCC A Thanksgiving Message From Broadband Breakfast Broadband's Impact Incoming FCC Chairman Carr Takes Aim at Censorship, Infrastructure NTIA Broadband in the Trump Administration Infrastructure Incoming FCC Chairman Carr Takes Aim at Censorship, Infrastructure BEAD Understanding the FCC’s Mobile Challenge Process Broadband Mapping and Data