Ted Cruz Staffer Arielle Roth Named to Head NTIA, Cruz Tweets

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2025 – Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz on Monday tweeted congratulations to Arielle Roth, saying she had been nominated by President Trump to lead the Commerce Department's telecommunications agency.

The agency, the National Telecommunication and Information Administration, is the president's top advisor on communications-related matters. It is also responsible for administering the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act's $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.

Roth has been policy director of telecommunications for Cruz, and has spent almost a decade working on federal communications and broadband policy, including in senior roles at the FCC and as Wireline Legal Advisor to former FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly.

Her previous congressional experience includes serving as legislative counsel to Sen. Roy Blunt, R-North Carolina, and as counsel on detail to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. Before entering government, Roth was a legal fellow with the Hudson Institute's Center for the Economics of the Internet.

Here is Cruz's Tweet:

Congratulations to my Telecom Policy Director, @ArielleRoth, for being nominated to lead NTIA!



Arielle led my legislative and oversight efforts on communications and broadband policy with integrity, creativity, and dedication. She has fought to defend the taxpayer, free speech,… — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 4, 2025

Correction: An earlier version of this article said that Cruz tweeted congratulations on Tuesday. He did so on Monday.