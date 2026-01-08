The Coolest Technology from Day 2 of CES2026

CES2026

Crowds flooded freshly opened showroom floors on Day 2 of CES, met by thousands of robots.

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2025 (AP) — Crowds flooded the freshly opened showroom floors on Day 2 of the CES and were met by thousands of robots, AI companions, assistants, health longevity tech, wearables and more.

Siemens President and CEO Roland Busch kicked off the day with a keynote detailing how its customers are harnessing artificial intelligence to transform their businesses. He was joined onstage by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to announce an expanded partnership, saying they are launching a new AI-driven industrial revolution to reinvent all aspects of manufacturing, production and supply chain management.

Lenovo ended the day with a guest star-rich visual banquet dedicated to spotlighting how its AI platforms can help people personally (wearables), with their businesses (enterprise platforms) and the world around them. To strike home his points, its CEO Yang Yuanqing was joined by tech superstars like Nvidia's Huang, AMD CEO Lisa Su and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

