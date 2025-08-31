The Success of AI Music Creators Sparks Debate on the Future of the Music Industry
Some artists oppose AI, while others, such as will.i.am, Timbaland, and Imogen Heap have embraced the technology.
LONDON, August 31, 2025 (AP) — When pop groups and rock bands practice or perform, they rely on their guitars, keyboards and drumsticks to make music. Oliver McCann, a British AI music creator who goes by the stage name imoliver, fires up his chatbot.
McCann's songs span a range of genres, from indie-pop to electro-soul to country-rap. There’s just one crucial difference between McCann and traditional musicians.
“I have no musical talent at all,” he said. “I can’t sing, I can’t play instruments, and I have no musical background at all."
