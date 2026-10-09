USF

Three Former FCC Commissioners Advocate to Continue E-Rate Program

Commissioners argue necessity of E-Rate program as billions could be on the line.

Corryn D'Attaray

Corryn D'Attaray

2 min read
Three Former FCC Commissioners Advocate to Continue E-Rate Program
Photo from left: Rachelle Chong, Deborah Taylor Tate, and Mignon Clyburn, three former FCC commissioners

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2026 – Three former commissioners of the Federal Communications Commission have passionately affirmed the necessity of $2.4 billion E-Rate program. 

At the annual AnchorNets 2026 conference, hosted by the Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition, former commissioners attested to the importance E-Rate has for schools, children, and rural communities.

CTA Image

Sign up for Broadband and AI in the Next Congress on Dec 1!

Early Bird Registration Until Oct. 16!
Post tagged in
USF Washington October federal communications commission E-Rate AnchorNets 2026 Schools, Health & Libaries Broadband Coalition FCC Brendan Carr Rachelle Chong Hari Narayanan BroadbandClusters Deborah Taylor Tate President George W. Bush Mignon Clyburn President Barack Obama Battle Group SHLB U.S.

Read more

Popular Tags

Three Former FCC Commissioners Advocate to Continue E-Rate Program FCC Broadband Breakfast Course Traces 150 Years of American Telecommunications Broadband's Impact Louisiana Breaks Ground on Largest BEAD-Funded Fiber Build BEAD BEAD Projects Likely to Generate Millions of 811 Tickets, Researchers Say NTIA AT&T Forms New Fiber Joint Venture with Gigapower, Lumen Assets AT&T AT&T Forms New Fiber Joint Venture with Gigapower, Lumen Assets Infrastructure