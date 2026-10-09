Three Former FCC Commissioners Advocate to Continue E-Rate Program
Commissioners argue necessity of E-Rate program as billions could be on the line.
Corryn D'Attaray
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2026 – Three former commissioners of the Federal Communications Commission have passionately affirmed the necessity of $2.4 billion E-Rate program.
At the annual AnchorNets 2026 conference, hosted by the Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition, former commissioners attested to the importance E-Rate has for schools, children, and rural communities.
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