Tilson Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy After Gigapower Contract Fallout

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2025 – Telecom engineering and construction firm Tilson filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Thursday, citing financial distress triggered by the abrupt cancellation of major contracts with Gigapower, a joint venture between AT&T and BlackRock.

In a court filing Thursday, Tilson alleges that Gigapower failed to pay nearly $20 million in invoices tied to fiber construction projects in Arizona and Nevada. The company said it notified Gigapower in March of what it described as a “material breach.”

Three weeks later, Gigapower terminated all construction in Arizona under a “for convenience” clause – a provision that allows parties to exit contracts without alleging fault.