Trade Group Wants Pennsylvania to Curb BEAD Labor Costs

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2025 – Pennsylvania officials need to do a better job of reducing labor costs to build out broadband networks using millions in federal money, according to the Broadband Communications Association of Pennsylvania.

The trade association accused the state, which is slated to receive $1.16 billion in federal grant dollars through the Broadband Equality, Access, and Deployment program, of wrongfully categorizing all broadband jobs as “electric linemen.”

According to BCAP, classifying broadband workers as electric linemen–whose jobs are more hazardous and command higher wages–has caused labor costs to increase by 30 percent to 40 percent, inflating overall project costs and increasing the 25 percent financial match required from broadband providers.

“For three years, BCAP has requested – formally and informally – that appropriate job classifications be applied for publicly funded broadband infrastructure projects, namely Capital Projects Funds of the Broadband Infrastructure Program and the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program,” said BCAP President Todd Eachus. “With the BEAD application window closing in the coming days, we needed to take bold action to ensure a level playing field and that taxpayer money is used to its maximum benefit.”

On Monday, BCAP formally petitioned the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry to hold a hearing and open an investigation into the industry-specific wage classifications, stating that the department has “repeatedly and flatly refused” to consider the creation of appropriate broadband job classifications.

“We are not arguing against the use of prevailing wage, but we are simply asking that appropriate job classifications be used,” Eachus stated. “Most other states and the federal government recognize the separate job duties performed by broadband workers, but Pennsylvania is the outlier in refusing to do so.”

BCAP suggested the state adopt wage classifications like “teledata linemen” and “teledata splicers,” arguing that these titles accurately reflect specific job functions.

In an interview with Weny News , Pennsylvania State Rep. Tina Pickett, R–Bradford/Wyoming, agreed that broadband installation workers should not receive the same pay as electric linemen, as the latter must climb electric poles and respond to emergencies in dangerous weather.

“It’s time for the administration to get out of its own way and get broadband done,” Eachus concluded.