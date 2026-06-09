Trade Groups Don’t Want Broad Interconnection Ban for Chinese Firms

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2026 – Federal regulators should be cautious about blocking telecom providers from interconnecting with Chinese firms, broadband trade groups said this week.

“Broad bans on indirect interconnection could make it impossible to deliver traffic to or from the United States, effectively walling us off from parts of the world,” CTIA, which represents the wireless industry, said in a Tuesday filing with the Federal Communications Commission.

In April, the agency unanimously advanced a proposal to blanket ban all covered list companies from providing telecom services to the public. The item also sought input on taking further steps, like blocking U.S. carriers from connecting to data centers and other equipment owned by companies on the list.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has wanted to do something similar for years, calling covered companies’ continued operation in the U.S. an “unregulated end run” around FCC rules. He wrote about the issue in Project 2025 , the conservative Heritage Foundation’s collection of policy proposals produced during the 2024 election.

U.S. trade groups supported cutting off covered list entities from providing telecom service, but weren’t fans of the additional measures the FCC sought comment on.

INCOMPAS, which represents tech companies and competitive ISPs, said cutting Chinese companies out of the equation wouldn’t reduce demand for traffic that ultimately is routed through those companies at some point.

“Cross-border communications between the United States and entities on the Covered List are structurally driven by trade, enterprise connectivity, cloud services, and personal communications demand,” the group wrote in a Tuesday filing . “This demand does not disappear because U.S. carriers are prohibited from directly interconnecting with Covered List entities.”

The FCC had also sought comment on expanding prohibitions to entities controlled by or subject to the jurisdiction of foreign adversaries. NTCA and NCTA, which represent rural ISPs and the cable industry, respectively, urged the agency not to go that route.

They said having to go to great lengths to discern nonpublic ownership and control information about business partners.

“This independent assessment would require carriers to invest significant time and effort to determine whether any of its partners are – or could be – the subject of national security concerns (including those not currently known by the public),” NCTA wrote .

China Telecom Americas (CTA) was predictably opposed to the FCC’s proposals. CTA’s authorization to provide telecom services was revoked in 2021 — the company maintains it is not a security threat — but it still provides more than 30 U.S. ISPs connectivity to China and nearby countries.

The company said American carriers would be faced with higher submarine cable costs and increased latency if they were unable to interconnect with CTA.

USTelecom, the major broadband trade group, urged the agency to define interconnection, which it called the “threshold issue.” If it extended the meaning to indirect connection through third parties, USTelecom and others said that could be disruptive.