Tribal Nations Build Sovereignty Through Broadband Infrastructure, Panelists Say

WASHINGTON, July 4, 2025 – Open-access networks are actually a great fit for broadband projects on tribal lands, according to panelists involved in such projects. Speaking at a Broadband Breakfast Live Online event on June 11, tribal nations across the United States are increasingly taking control of their digital destiny by building and operating their own broadband networks.

Tribal communities have long faced steep barriers to broadband access due to remote geography and historical underinvestment. But recent federal and state programs have begun prioritizing tribal connectivity through funding, technical assistance, and collaborative partnerships. Many tribal nations are now building networks that reflect their needs and sovereignty rather than relying on traditional internet service providers.

"If you live on a tribal reservation, you are only getting access to reliable, affordable connectivity 70% of the time," said Rob Griffin, tribal broadband director for the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. "When you look at that compared to the rest of the United States and rural areas, you have access only a limited 7% of the time that's not available."

Griffin said a 2016 technical feasibility study found nearly 40% of the Choctaw Nation was uncovered by FCC standard broadband speeds. The tribe has since secured grants from USDA and other organizations to build out underserved areas, with a goal of reaching over 80% of the reservation within the next two years.

Emphasizing tribal ownership and control

Isak Finer, chief revenue officer at COS Systems, compared the tribal broadband landscape to rural connectivity challenges in his native Sweden, where open access networks separate infrastructure ownership from service provision.

"It's really key, especially with grant funding, that the ownership of the infrastructure stays with the tribes," Finire said. "If you build it and own the infrastructure, you control it, and that is key."

Mike Edl, vice president of network operations at Bonfire Infrastructure Group, detailed his company's work with the Southern Ute Indian Tribe in Colorado, where the company helped secure approximately $40 million in grants to build a fiber network serving 4,000 households.

"They wanted competition. They didn't want a single provider in there that could dictate pricing on their network," Edel explained. The open access approach has already shown results, with subscribers moving between different ISPs based on pricing and service preferences.

Digital sovereignty and economic growth

Keith Ponton, global director of telecoms and media at engineering company Arcadis, emphasized the economic development potential of tribal broadband networks. Speaking about a First Nations, or native American, community in the province of Ontario, Ponton said reliable internet enables "local remote jobs, digital jobs, typically higher paying jobs than what people might experience without internet."

Ponton also highlighted cultural sovereignty aspects, noting that networks can help preserve "language sovereignty, allowing traditional languages to flourish" and support knowledge transfer from elders to younger generations.

Griffin emphasized the long-term scalability advantages of fiber over wireless technologies."With fiber, you have almost unlimited bandwidth. You can put multiple terabytes on the existing fiber networks. It's only limited by the equipment," Griffin said. "The scalability of fiber far out advances what wireless technology can do."

Training next generation of broadband workers

Training and capacity building emerged as critical long-term considerations. Several panelists described partnerships with organizations like the Fiber Broadband Association to train tribal members in network operations and maintenance.

"Many organizations have put together programs that will come to the location, whether it's a tribal nation or some type of training facility, and they will put classes together for a low cost," Griffin said.