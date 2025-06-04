Sign in Subscribe
Broadband Breakfast on June 11, 2025 – How Tribal Broadband Has Progressed

Many Tribal Nations have begun to build and operate networks that reflect their own needs and sovereignty.

Tribal communities have long faced steep barriers to broadband access - from remote geography to historical underinvestment. But recent years have marked a turning point, as both federal and state programs have begun to prioritize Tribal connectivity through funding, technical assistance, and collaborative partnerships. Many Tribal Nations have begun to build and operate networks that reflect their own needs and sovereignty. From successful deployments on tribal lands to capacity-building efforts and intergovernmental partnerships, what progress has been made - and what remains to be done?

Panelists

  • Isak Finer, Chief Revenue Officer, COS Systems
  • Other panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
