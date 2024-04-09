Tribal Ready and Gaiia Partner to Support Indian Country
Trial Ready announces partnership with OSS/BSS software company.
WASHINGTON, April 9, 2024 — Tribal Ready, a Native American-owned company with expertise in communications and network design, on Tuesday announced that Gaiia would provide software and solutions for Tribal Ready.
Gaiia, a leading provider of operations support system and business support system (OSS/BSS) for the telecommunications industry, offers ISPs systems for billing, customer relationship management, operations, and automation.
With a mission to ensure high-speed broadband reaches every Native American individual and community, Tribal Ready plays a leading role in advocating for Tribal sovereignty, including Tribal data sovereignty.
“Tribal Ready is committed to connecting Tribes to internet service, but it is a priority for us to do so in a way that safeguards the sovereignty of Tribal nations,” said Joe Valandra, CEO of Tribal Ready. The partnership “will give our clients the power and independence to regulate their networks while ensuring the security of their data.”
“Gaiia is honored to partner with Tribal Ready to help empower Tribes across the country with the ability to manage their broadband,” said CEO Marc-Andre Campagna. “Our platform is the perfect all-in-one solution for Tribal communities to safely and effectively manage their networks.”