Cybersecurity

Trump Administration Lifts Restrictions on Anthropic's Claude Models

Anthropic widely releases Fable 5, restores Mythos 5 for vetted U.S. organizations vetted by the federal government.

Associated Press

Associated Press

2 min read
Trump Administration Lifts Restrictions on Anthropic's Claude Models
Photo of President Donald Trump before signing a presidential memo to the EPA on pollution control, on Monday, June 29, 2026, by Jacquelyn Martin/AP

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2026 (AP) — The Trump administration has lifted restrictions on artificial intelligence company Anthropic's latest versions of its Claude chatbot, ending a weekslong ban tied to cybersecurity concerns.

Anthropic said Tuesday night that its AI model called Claude Fable 5 is now widely available. It's also restoring access to its most powerful model, Mythos 5, but only to a select group of U.S.-based organizations approved by the federal government.

CTA Image

Learn about America250 / Telecom150

Learn about America250 / Telecom150
Post tagged in
Cybersecurity Anthropic Trump administration OpenAI National Security Commerce Department Mythos 5 Fable 5 Promoting Advanced Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Security AP

Read more

Popular Tags

Carr Announces Upcoming Changes to the FCC’s Broadband Nutrition Labels FCC Broadband Breakfast to Mark America250 With Telecom150, a Series on American Telecom Broadband's Impact Colorado Governor Unveils Dashboard Disclosing BEAD Funding BEAD Roth: NTIA Now Targeting Non-Deployment Guidance ‘This Summer’ NTIA Broadband Breakfast on July 1, 2026 - 1977-2026: Computing, the Internet and Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Dish Wireless, DBS File for Bankruptcy AT&T