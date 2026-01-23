Energy

Trump Administration Scraps Solar Projects in Puerto Rico as Grid Crumbles

The Energy Department said that a push under Puerto Rico’s former governor for a 100% renewable future threatened the reliability of its energy system.

Associated Press

Photo of Toa Baja, Puerto Rico after hurricane Maria in Oct. 2017, by Ramon Espinosa/AP

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 23, 2026 (AP) — The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has canceled solar projects in Puerto Rico worth millions of dollars, as the island struggles with chronic power outages and a crumbling electric grid.

The projects were aimed at helping 30,000 low-income families in rural areas across the U.S. territory as part of a now-fading transition toward renewable energy.

In an email obtained by The Associated Press, the U.S. Energy Department said that a push under Puerto Rico’s former governor for a 100% renewable future threatened the reliability of its energy system.

