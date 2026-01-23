Trump Administration Scraps Solar Projects in Puerto Rico as Grid Crumbles
The Energy Department said that a push under Puerto Rico’s former governor for a 100% renewable future threatened the reliability of its energy system.
The Energy Department said that a push under Puerto Rico’s former governor for a 100% renewable future threatened the reliability of its energy system.
The bill would require data centers to pay for local transmission upgrades and offset their grid impact through new power resources.
The group said some rural providers would have few other options for middle mile service.
With the state’s broadband office housed under the council, broadband expansion and deployment may face new oversight.
Carr: ‘Congress made the decision to prevent covered broadcast TV programs from being used to advance certain partisan political purposes.’
Member discussion