Trump, Carr Tell AI Policy Alarmists and Doomsayers – This Is Not Going to Be Your Net Neutrality Hoax 2.0
Trump to create an AI Force run by an AI Czar – ‘Only High I.Q. individuals need apply!’ the President says
Trump to create an AI Force run by an AI Czar – ‘Only High I.Q. individuals need apply!’ the President says
The move would centralize the administration’s efforts to advance artificial intelligence.
The report frames 2020-2025 as the strongest sustained era of network investment on record
The company filed a new takings complaint against the government Friday
A London-based tech equity research firm projects a $600 billion gap as the largest cloud companies commit more money to data centers
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