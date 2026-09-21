Policyband

Trump, Carr Tell AI Policy Alarmists and Doomsayers – This Is Not Going to Be Your Net Neutrality Hoax 2.0

Trump to create an AI Force run by an AI Czar – ‘Only High I.Q. individuals need apply!’ the President says

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

8 min read
Trump, Carr Tell AI Policy Alarmists and Doomsayers – This Is Not Going to Be Your Net Neutrality Hoax 2.0
💡
■ NTIA Required to Spend the BEAD Savings, Analyst Shane Tews Says
■ FTC Commissioner Mark Meador Rips Lina Khan as Selfish Bureaucrat
■ Six Nobel Prize Economists Endorse California’s Billionaire Tax
■ Tech Dirt Keeps Spreading Fake News about BEAD Funding for LEOs
■ Free State Backs 120-Day Rebuttable Presumption on Local Permitting
■ Greenland Deal Will Protect Subsea Networks, Former Ambassador Says
■ Starlink Had a Weak August, KeyBanc Analyst Brandon Nispel Reports
■ Apple’s First Foldable iPhone Won’t Storm the Market, Ookla Data Finds

AI: The Trump administration is cementing its policy position on AI, which is two letters that stand for Artificial Intelligence. The emerging policy baseline is this: All the AI alarmists and doomsayers and worrywarts and hypochondriacs need to get a life. Over the weekend, President Trump said AI enemies were hoping for AI’s “decimation or destruction” without considering the consequences. “And I, as President of the United States, will not stand by and let this happen. It all began with an attack on our Data Centers, until people realized how wealthy and prestigious they were for the communities in which they were built,” Trump said in a Sept. 19 Truth Social post(More after paywall)

President Donald J. Trump
Post tagged in
Policyband

Read more

Popular Tags

Ligado Now Claiming $50 Billion in Damages By Defense Department FCC Broadband Breakfast Course Traces 150 Years of American Telecommunications Broadband's Impact State Broadband Heads Tired After BEAD’s ‘Long Haul,’ Benton Finds BEAD Ligado Now Claiming $50 Billion in Damages By Defense Department NTIA Convergence Fueling ‘Cable Comeback’ Against Fixed Wireless: Spectrum COO AT&T As AI Data Centers Surge, Builders Confront the Politics of Power Infrastructure