AI

China and the US are Competing for AI Dominance but Have Shared Concerns Over Safety

Despite U.S. export controls, Chinese AI models are increasingly competitive.

Associated Press

Associated Press

5 min read
China and the US are Competing for AI Dominance but Have Shared Concerns Over Safety
Photo of China's President Xi Jinping, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump on May 14, 2026, by Brendan Smialowski/AP

HONG KONG (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, leaders of rival nations in a race to dominate artificial intelligence, are expected to meet this week against a backdrop of rising concerns about the threats that rogue AI could pose to humanity.

The hopes for finding common ground on concerns around global AI safety are clouded by competition between the two countries. As China narrows the technology gap with the U.S., each country has expressed concern over how AI in the other's hands could hurt them.

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