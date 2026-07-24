AI

Trump Expands a Voluntary Pledge to Protect Consumers From High Utility Bills From AI Data Centers

Opposition to data centers has become bipartisan.

Associated Press

Associated Press

5 min read
Trump Expands a Voluntary Pledge to Protect Consumers From High Utility Bills From AI Data Centers
Photo of President Donald Trump on July 23, 2026, by Alex Brandon/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday had governors and electricity companies join a voluntary pledge to shield U.S. consumers from higher utility bills from data centers — a sign of how the artificial intelligence build-out has become a lightning rod of controversy before the midterm elections.

The president first announced the pledge with leading AI and tech companies in March, but that initial commitment has done little to comfort voters who are already grappling with affordability issues as they worry about competing for electricity, water and land with tech companies controlled by billionaires. It's unclear, with electricity demand already growing, whether consumers would see genuine savings.

CTA Image

Learn about the 3-Part Preview of America250 / Telecom150, a Broadband Breakfast conference on October 1, 2026

America250 / Telecom150
CTA Image

Learn about "Broadband and AI in the Next Congress" at the National Press Club on December 1, 2026

Broadband & AI in the Next Congress
Post tagged in
AI Data Center Donald Trump China Greg Abbott Gina Hinojosa Kathy Hochul Ron DeSantis Matthew Freedman Jensen Huang Taylor Rogers

Read more

Popular Tags

House Republicans Question Future of Federal Broadband Programs FCC Broadband Breakfast to Mark America250 With Telecom150, a Series on American Telecom Broadband's Impact Questions Remain After NTIA’s Review of Billions in Broadband Grants, GAO Says BEAD Joel Thayer and Ethan Tun: Stop Making Americans Pay for Yesterday’s Phone Network NTIA States Tell FCC to Leave Pole Attachment Authority Intact Infrastructure House Dems Oppose FCC Preempting Calif. Copper Rules AT&T