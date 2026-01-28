Trump Signs Law Allocating $51M for NTIA, Requires BEAD Funds Briefing in 30 Days

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2026 – President Donald Trump signed an appropriations bill Friday which includes $51 million for the National Telecommunications and Information Administration in fiscal year 2026.

The Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act distributes funding for multiple agencies and programs, while investing in nuclear power and energy dominance. In total, the act provides a discretionary allocation of $78.011 billion.

“This is another major win for the American people that implements President Trump’s America First agenda. These bipartisan funding bills make America safer at our borders and from within our communities,” said Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., chairman of the House Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee.

“We are dismantling the drug trafficking networks that have tried to poison our communities for profit. At the same time, we are reviving our coal communities and setting the stage for energy independence,” Rogers said.

The total of $51 million for the NTIA is down from $57 million in fiscal year 2025 but above Trump’s request of $46 million. Additionally, $1 million of the allocation will go to NTIA’s building maintenance, which is consistent with the White House’s request. The funding will remain available to the NTIA until Sept. 30, 2026.

Lawmakers included language with the bill directing NTIA to brief Congress within 30 days on its plans for spending all remaining funds authorized under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, which the NTIA oversees.