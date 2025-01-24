Trump Signs New Executive Orders on AI and Crypto

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2025 (AP) - President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order on artificial intelligence that will revoke past government policies his order says “act as barriers to American AI innovation.”

To maintain global leadership in AI technology, “we must develop AI systems that are free from ideological bias or engineered social agendas,” the order said.

The new order doesn’t name which existing policies are hindering AI development but calls for the development of an AI action plan within 180 days. The move comes after Trump repealed the Biden administration’s guardrails for fast-developing AI technology, a sweeping executive order signed in 2023.

The order is in addition to the executive order Trump signed on Monday, repealing the Biden administration executive order on AI.

Trump signs order to boost U.S. role in crypto industry

On Thursday, Trump also signed an executive order aimed at boosting the U.S.’s role in the cryptocurrency industry.

Once a skeptic, Trump has embraced crypto and even launched his own meme coin just before taking office.

Thursday’s executive order establishes a “Working Group on Digital Asset Markets” made up of senior government leaders who will make recommendations for a new “regulatory framework” governing crypto. The group will also study the potential creation of a strategic reserve of digital assets.

Trump’s executive order also repeals executive orders related to crypto signed during the Biden administration and prohibits the U.S. government from creating its own “Central Bank Digital Currency.”

On the campaign trail, Trump promised his administration would be staffed with crypto supporters who would take a light touch in regulating digital currencies.

“We’re going to make a lot of money for the country,” Trump said at an Oval Office signing ceremony, where he praised his new “Crypto Czar” David Sacks.

Trump says he is not bothered by Musk’s criticism of the Stargate project

In a press conference during the signing, Trump said he was not bothered by the fact that Elon Musk has been critical of the Stargate artificial intelligence infrastructure project he announced this week, telling reporters that Musk is critical because one of the people involved in the deal is “one of the people he happens to hate.”

Trump brushed aside the clash that’s been unfurling online between two of his tech business allies, Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Musk has questioned the value of the AI investment, of which OpenAI is a partner.

“People in the deal are very, very smart people. But, Elon, one of the people he happens to hate. But I have certain hatreds of people, too,” Trump said. The president did not elaborate.