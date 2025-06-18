Sign in Subscribe
FCC

Trusty Confirmed For Five-Year Term

Fetterman joins Republicans again

Cameron Marx

Screenshot of FCC nominee Olivia Trusty speaking to the Senate Commerce committee from April 2025

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2025 – Olivia Trusty was confirmed Wednesday to fill a five-year term as a Federal Communications Commission Commissioner, securing a 2-1 Republican majority and a quorum for FCC Chairman Brendan Carr.

Just like the vote held Tuesday to confirm Trusty to fill out the remaining 12-days in the term of former FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, the vote to confirm her to a new five-year term was 53-45. Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and James Risch R-Idaho, were absent. All present Republicans voted for Trusty and all present Democrats voted against her, except for Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.

Trusty joins Carr and Democratic Commissioner Anna Gomez on the commission, which has seen a number of resignations recently, including Republican Nathan Simington and Democrat Geoffrey Starks. It is not known when Trusty will be sworn in to start her work at the FCC. The agency's next Open Meeting is June 26 at 10:30 a.m in Washington, D.C.

