Senate Confirms Trusty to Serve Out Rosenworcel’s Term

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2025 – The U.S. Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Republican Olivia Trusty to fill out the remaining 13 days in the term of former Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat.

The vote gave FCC Chairman Brendan Carr a 2-1 Republican majority and a quorum. The Senate is scheduled to vote Wednesday at Noon on giving Trusty her own five-year term beginning July 1.

The vote was 53-45 to confirm Trusty, with Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., absent. The vote was split almost entirely along partisan lines, with all present Republicans voting for Trusty and all present Democrats voting against her, except for Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.

When Broadband Breakfast asked Fetterman why he voted for Trusty, he hesitated, looked down at his phone, but ultimately declined to comment.

FROM SPEEDING BEAD SUMMIT

Panel 1: How Are States Thinking About Reasonable Costs Now?

Panel 2: Finding the State Versus Federal Balance in BEAD

Panel 3: Reacting to the New BEAD NOFO Guidance

Panel 4: Building, Maintaining and Adopting Digital Workforce Skills All Videos from Speeding BEAD Summit