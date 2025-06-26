Trusty Makes FCC Debut At Open Meeting

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2025 – Olivia Trusty took the bench Thursday as a Commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission, voting on three items and announcing staff.

Following her swearing in Monday , the former Senate staffer joined Commissioner Anna Gomez and FCC Chair Brendan Carr at the FCC’s monthly Open Commission Meeting that began in the morning.

Along with her fellow Commissioners, Trusty delivered her opinion on each subject the agency voted on, speaking rapidly but clearly. She appeared less comfortable on the dais than her colleagues, who joked and bantered throughout the meeting. Trusty could be observed staring intensely at whoever was speaking.

Trusty said she received a “warm and wonderful welcome” from the FCC. “I truly look forward to working with each of you on some of the most critical and pressing issues in today’s communications landscape,” she said.

Carr began the meeting by “addressing the Republican elephant in the room.” He made several humorous remarks in this vein throughout the meeting.

“It feels great … I’ve lived through lots of different compositions of Commission in terms of numbers … 2/2 wasn’t great the last couple months, I think 2/1’s better,” Carr told Broadband Breakfast when asked about the new Republican majority. “I’m really glad to have Commissioner Trusty here … think we’re going to have a very very busy, productive July and August … it’s going to be a trial by fire for Commissioner Trusty.”

Carr and Gomez both gave press conferences after the meeting and spoke positively about Trusty.

“Being a minority commissioner isn’t really going to change how I do things,” Gomez told Broadband Breakfast. “I look to cooperate with my colleagues … and where I disagree, I will speak up and push back … I’m delighted to have Commissioner Trusty here but she and I have not really had a chance to sit down and chat.”

Trusty voted to approve all three items on today’s docket (all were unanimous). She introduced her three staff members at the end of the meeting and left shortly after without taking questions.