Trusty Sworn In As FCC Commissioner

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2025 – Olivia Trusty was sworn in Monday as a Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr posted pictures of the swearing in ceremony on X Monday afternoon .

“Congratulations on your swearing in today Commissioner Trusty! Great to have you on board the FCC,” Carr posted.

Trusty's arrival gives Republicans a 2-1 majority, the first for Carr since becoming Chairman on Jan. 20, 2025.

Following her Senate confirmation last week, Trusty is set to complete the remaining six days of previous FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel’s term before serving her own five-year term with the Commission.

The Republican brings seven years of private communications industry experience and 13 years on Capitol Hill to her new position.