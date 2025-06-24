Sign in Subscribe
FCC

Trusty Sworn In As FCC Commissioner

The Republican will debut at an FCC meeting Thursday.

Sadie McClain

Sadie McClain

1 min read
Trusty Sworn In As FCC Commissioner
Photo of FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr from X.

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2025 – Olivia Trusty was sworn in Monday as a Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr posted pictures of the swearing in ceremony on X Monday afternoon.

“Congratulations on your swearing in today Commissioner Trusty! Great to have you on board the FCC,” Carr posted.

CTA Image

FROM SPEEDING BEAD SUMMIT
Panel 1: How Are States Thinking About Reasonable Costs Now?
Panel 2: Finding the State Versus Federal Balance in BEAD
Panel 3: Reacting to the New BEAD NOFO Guidance
Panel 4: Building, Maintaining and Adopting Digital Workforce Skills

All Videos from Speeding BEAD Summit

Trusty's arrival gives Republicans a 2-1 majority, the first for Carr since becoming Chairman on Jan. 20, 2025.

Following her Senate confirmation last week, Trusty is set to complete the remaining six days of previous FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel’s term before serving her own five-year term with the Commission.

The Republican brings seven years of private communications industry experience and 13 years on Capitol Hill to her new position.

Trusty will make her debut as a Commissioner Thursday, when the FCC is set to hold an open commission meeting.

Post tagged in
FCC Brendan Carr Olivia Trusty federal communications commission Jessica Rosenworcel X (Twitter)

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC Threatens China Mobile With Fines FCC One Year Without the Affordable Connectivity Program Broadband's Impact Texas Asks Feds for More Time to Meet BEAD Deadline BEAD Stephanie Weiner, Former NTIA Chief Counsel, Joins Georgetown Law Tech Institute NTIA Railroads Still Looking to Overturn Virginia Crossing Law Infrastructure Garland McCoy: Make BEAD Deliver Where It Matters Most–Rural America Broadband Mapping and Data