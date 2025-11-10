Tucows Names New Ting CEO, Makes Progress on Sale

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2025 – Ting Internet lost 200 broadband subscribers in the third quarter, for a total of 51,900.

The fiber provider, owned by Canadian firm Tucows, has been selling parts of its footprint, which management said contributed to the reduction.

“We have continued to divest of non-strategic assets, which this quarter includes the southern part of our Cedar footprint in Colorado. A reminder that these are markets where we no longer have the capital to build, and network construction inventory we no longer intend to use,” Elliot Noss, former Ting and Tucows CEO, on the company’s earnings call Thursday.

Noss led the company for 25 years and will stay on as a board member and consultant to Ting until Tucows manages to sell the business.

The company specified in an operating metric summary that 449 customers were lost from the Cedar divestment and 476 were lost as a result of “ a non-revenue impacting subscriber adjustment.” That total of 925 implies 725 net new subscribers offset the losses.

That would be better than the second quarter but half the net additions the company saw the same time last year. In a separate filing, Tucows said Ting's subscriber numbers have been falling short recently.

“Ting’s recent subscriber growth has been below internal forecasts and may continue to underperform expectations in future periods,” the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Continual underperformance would make it more difficult for the ISP to raise cash in the future to fund more expansion, the company said.

Expansion has in some places was still halted altogether as a result of deep staff cuts from last year, Tucows said in the SEC filing, which would put more pressure on subscriber growth.

Tucows has been trying to sell Ting, and executives said on the call that progress has been made on that front.

“We expect to have a clear sense of direction by the end of the year and will, of course, share information as appropriate,” Noss said.

Tucows doesn’t plan to make much money on the sale given Ting’s existing debt, Noss said.

Dave Woroch will take Noss’s spot as CEO of Tucows and Ting. He’s also been with the company for 25 years.