21 State Attorneys General Call for ‘Multiple Means Necessary’ to Stop Prison Drone Smuggling

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2026 – Nearly two dozen Red State attorneys general said states should have authority to “use multiple means necessary” to stop prison contraband arriving by drone.

In a March 27 letter to Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism, the Red State attorneys general said drones are being used to smuggle weapons, cell phones, marijuana, and more into prisons that fuel “broader criminal activity both inside and outside prison walls.” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr led the effort to explain that these drone “drops” present a “growing public safety threat” that undermines security and endangers staff.

Carr, who represents a purple state that voted Trump in 2024 but has two Democratic U.S. senators, was joined by 20 attorneys general from Red States including Iowa, Ohio and Indiana. The letter commended President Trump’s efforts and creation of the Task Force to Restore American Airspace Sovereignty.

Additionally, the attorneys general said state departments have reported “a sharp increase in drone drops over prison grounds,” with Georgia reporting approximately 58 drone incidents per month.

“This type of illegal activity is happening all over the country and the consequences are severe,” the letter said. “Contraband cell phones enable incarcerated individuals to continue criminal enterprises, including fraud schemes, witness intimidation, and violent crime.”

The attorneys general said this problem needs to be addressed, especially because federal law limits the authority to “mitigate unauthorized drones to a narrow set of federal agencies.” They urged the Task Force to Restore American Airspace Sovereignty to “grant carefully defined authority to state and local law enforcement” to monitor and mitigate the drones.

More specifically, the attorneys general said this authority includes the “ability to use multiple means necessary to disable or intercept drones before they reach the prison.” The letter explained the need for legal authority and the necessary tools to intervene with the drones in real time. They did not elaborate on the means of capturing or stopping the drones.

“If left unaddressed, the misuse of drone technology will continue to erode the safety and integrity of our correctional institutions and continue to pose a significant safety threat to the public at large,” the letter said. “State officials must be equipped with all available tools and the appropriate authority to address this modern threat.”