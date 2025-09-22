U.S.–UK Tech Pact Spurs $350B in Cross-Atlantic Deals

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2025 – President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a bilateral agreement Thursday, pledging deeper U.S.–UK cooperation on artificial intelligence, nuclear power, and quantum computing.

Speaking at Chequers , the prime minister’s official country residence in Buckinghamshire, Trump said the trip had “galvanized $350 billion in deals across many sectors,” while Starmer called the agreement “a signal of our determination to win this race together,” touting 15,000 new jobs in Britain.

The Technology Prosperity Deal was rolled out alongside record corporate pledges, with U.S. and British companies announcing billions in investments for AI data centers, energy production, cloud infrastructure, and more.

“We’ve just come from a fantastic meeting with business leaders where we have set out this vision,” Starmer detailed. “They have responded with new deals and investment, breaking every record that we have.”

The rollout followed a state banquet at Windsor Castle that underscored the corporate heft behind the deal. King Charles III hosted a guest list that included Apple’s Tim Cook, Google DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis, and OpenAI’s Sam Altman, alongside Nvidia's Jensen Huang, and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella. They were joined by AstraZeneca chief Pascal Soriot, media executive Rupert Murdoch, and other high-profile figures.

British officials said U.S. companies have pledged more than $200 billion in new investment in the UK, led by $122 billion from Blackstone over the next decade.

American firms also promised $42 billion for the UK’s AI sector, including $30 billion from Microsoft to build Britain’s largest supercomputer. The agreement includes a UK arm of Stargate, a massive AI supercomputing project backed by OpenAI and supported by the Trump administration, as well as plans for additional data centers across the country.

Investment will also flow the other way. The UK government committed to buy more than $80 billion from U.S. tech and defense companies in the next five years, including new deals with Microsoft and data analytics company Palantir. London also awarded a $540 million contract to Google Cloud to support the Ministry of Defence.

Officials emphasized that the agreement was further about aligning U.S. and UK strategies in critical technology and infrastructure.

On telecommunications, the U.S. National Telecommunications and Information Administration and the UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology announced they will coordinate on AI-enabled 6G research and work more closely at global standards bodies to promote shared priorities.

On nuclear energy, the pact links the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission with the UK Office for Nuclear Regulation and the UK Environment Agency to streamline and accelerate licensing. The pact targets reactor design reviews within two years and site licensing within one year. Britain also committed to match U.S. statutory requirements to end reliance on Russian nuclear fuel by 2028.

The agreement also launches a flagship “AI for Science” research program, connecting the U.S. Department of Energy, National Science Foundation and National Institutes of Health with UK counterparts. Officials said the effort will focus on biotechnology, precision medicine, and chronic disease research, as well as applying AI to fusion energy and other joint priorities.

“We're committed to ensuring the UK has a secure and reliable supply of the best AI hardware and software on Earth,” Trump said.

“He’s a tough negotiator,” Trump said, referring to Starmer, adding he thought “it was a better deal for” the UK than the U.S.