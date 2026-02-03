United's Super Bowl Ad Has One Hero ... Starlink

💡 ▪️NAB Survey Shows Voter Support for TV Ownership Dereg ▪️T-Mobile Snags Ookla’s Top Mobile Performance Awards ▪️NCTA Boss to Fight China on Licensed 6 GHz Band ▪️TMI President O’Rielly Welcomes Big Tech’s Input ▪️AEI Event to Mark 30th Anniversary of 1996 Telecom Act ▪️Rep. Guthrie: Uniform U.S. AI Policy Will Show Europe, Beat China ▪️ITIF’s Kane: California Dreamin’ about Broadband Pricing, Competition ▪️Analyst Supino Not Sold on Charter’s Video Rebound ▪️Progressive Policy Institute Backs Amazon Leo’s 24-Month Extension

LEO: United is running a 30-second Super Bowl ad and the hero is ... Elon Musk’s Starlink. The ad will underscore United’s commitment to equipping its aircraft companywide with Starlink, the low Earth orbit satellite Internet service that offers air travelers download speeds typically ranging from 200 Mbps to over 250 Mbps and sometimes reaching up to 400 Mbps. “We are focused on what we call ‘travel truths’ in our advertising, so with this spot we wanted to recognize the truly giant leap Starlink Wi-Fi represents for our customers and what is now possible,” said Maggie Schmerin, United’s Chief Advertising Officer. “Starlink is transforming the inflight experience on United planes with reliable connectivity that enables everything from productivity to streaming the biggest football game of the season.” United brought time in several local markets, including Cincinnati, Cleveland, Colorado Springs, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis and Kansas City – all current destination cities of United’s Starlink-equipped regional aircraft. (More after paywall.)

United’s Starlink Ad: Click Here to Watch