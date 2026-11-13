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Bogdan-Martin Re-Elected to Lead ITU

She’s the first American and woman to hold the position

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Bogdan-Martin Re-Elected to Lead ITU
Photo of ITU Secretary General Doreen Bogdan-Martin giving her acceptance speech in Doha Thursday, from Bogdan-Martin on X

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2026 – The U.S.’s preferred candidate was re-elected Thursday to lead the global spectrum coordination and standards-setting body.

Doreen Bogdan-Martin will serve another four-year term as secretary general of the International Telecommunication Union. She became the first American and first woman to hold the position when she first took office in 2023.

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People Doreen Bogdan-Martin ITU Arielle Roth WRC-27 Tricia Paoletta NTIA

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