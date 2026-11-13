TierPoint Announces Appointment of New CEO

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2026 – TierPoint, a leading nationwide enterprise data center and cloud solutions provider, has appointed Craig Cowden as its next CEO.

Cowden is to become CEO effective Jan. 4, 2027, following founding CEO Jerry Kent, who will now take on the role of Executive Chairman. Cowden's appointment was announced this week .

Along with his 30 years of experience in telecommunications, Cowden recently served as Chief Technology and Product Officer at MetroNet where he led his team to pass more than 30 million residential and commercial locations.

As TierPoint now operates around 40 data centers across 20 U.S. markets, former CEO Kent assured, “I’m thrilled to turn over the CEO reins to Craig. I know many of the people with whom he worked in the cable industry, and they unanimously agreed that he is a perfect fit for TierPoint.”