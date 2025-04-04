USF Funding Exceeded $8.5 Billion in 2024

WASHINGTON, Apr. 4, 2025 – The budget of an internet subsidy program overseen by the Federal Communications Commission rose by about 5 percent in 2024, reaching more than $8.5 billion mostly used to bolster the finances of rural-based broadband providers.

The Universal Service Administrative Company, which oversees the Universal Service Fund, revealed in its March 31 annual report that USF funding rose by more than $400 million in 2024.

Some of this spending was attributed to an increase in Lifeline program spending following the demise of the Affordable Connectivity Program on May 31, 2024.

Aside from funding the $942.9 million Lifeline program, the USF spent $4.5 billion supporting rural broadband ISPs, $2.6 billion funding access to the internet for schools and libraries through the E-Rate program, and $531.7 million on rural healthcare services.

From USAC’s 2024 annual report released March 31, 2025

The program is currently funded by end-user fees on voice providers, reaching a record 36.6 percent in the second quarter of 2025.

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, among others , supports funding the USF through annual congressional appropriations.