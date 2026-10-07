USTelecom Nominates Ziply’s Jessica Epley to USAC Board

The move comes as industry leaders focus on strengthening the administration of federal broadband and telecommunications programs

Akshaya Krishnan

Akshaya Krishnan

2 min read
USTelecom Nominates Ziply’s Jessica Epley to USAC Board
Telecommunications industry leaders meet as USTelecom moves to fill a seat on the USAC board.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2026 - USTelecom has nominated Jessica Epley, Vice President of Regulatory and External Affairs at Ziply Fiber, to serve as the Universal Service Administrative Company’s Board Representative for interexchange carriers with annual operating revenues of $3 billion or less.

In its nomination letter, USTelecom - The Broadband Association puts forward Epley to fill the seat currently held by Brian Dalhover of Zayo Group, whose term expires at the end of 2026. The position represents smaller interexchange carriers in USAC’s governance of the $8.5 billion Universal Service Fund, which administers the E-Rate, Lifeline, High Cost and Rural Health Care programs.

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