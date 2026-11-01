Utah Charges Kalshi and Its Founders, Escalating Fight Over Who Can Regulate Prediction Markets
The action came after a federal judge rejected Kalshi’s effort to prevent Utah from enforcing its anti-gambling laws.
The action came after a federal judge rejected Kalshi’s effort to prevent Utah from enforcing its anti-gambling laws.
Keglevic will receive $40,000 monthly plus $7,500 per day for extra board-related work.
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