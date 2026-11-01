prediction markets

Utah Charges Kalshi and Its Founders, Escalating Fight Over Who Can Regulate Prediction Markets

The action came after a federal judge rejected Kalshi’s effort to prevent Utah from enforcing its anti-gambling laws.

Associated Press

Associated Press

4 min read
Utah Charges Kalshi and Its Founders, Escalating Fight Over Who Can Regulate Prediction Markets
Photo of Derek Brown, Utah attorney general, from Oct. 2024 by Laura Seitz of the Deseret News

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 1, 2026 (AP) — Utah on Wednesday filed criminal charges against prediction market operator Kalshi and two of its executives, months after a federal judge rejected Kalshi's effort to prevent Utah from enforcing its strict anti-gambling laws against the activity.

The felony charges could represent a new tactic in how states try to assert regulatory authority over the fast-expanding activity, a clash that appears headed to a showdown at the U.S. Supreme Court.

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Post tagged in
prediction markets Luana Lopes Lara Utah AP Kalshi Derek Brown Donald Trump CFTC Arizona Daniel Wallach University of Miami School of Law

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