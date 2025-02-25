Verizon, AT&T Successfully Test Direct-to-Satellite Video Calls

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2025 – The race to bring direct satellite connectivity to everyday smartphones heated up last week as AT&T and Verizon successfully completed video calls using AST SpaceMobile’s satellites.

Verizon pulled off “a live video call between two mobile devices with one connected via satellite and the other connected via Verizon’s terrestrial network connection,” the company said Tuesday .

In AT&T’s case, “AT&T and AST SpaceMobile have successfully completed another video call by satellite to an everyday smartphone over AT&T spectrum,” per AT&T also said Monday . AT&T’s initial video call test occurred in June 2023.

“This breakthrough marks a new era in cellular to satellite connectivity in the United States that enables seamless data transmissions – not just texts,” said Hans Vestberg, chairman and CEO of Verizon. “Adding this layer of ability – not only to text someone, but to be able to call, video chat, or send files - whether in the wilderness, or in a remote part of a lake community, will only enhance the reliability of our customers' connectivity and communication experience.”

AT&T’s and Verizon’s tests, completed between Midland and Dallas, Texas, both relied on AST’s five BlueBird satellites launched in Sept. 2024. The company said its current constellation provides 5,600 coverage cells over the U.S., with each satellite capable of covering thousands of square miles at a time.

The successful tests come as competition intensifies between AST and its wireless partners and T-Mobile’s collaboration with SpaceX on satellite-to-cell service. Earlier this month, T-Mobile and Starlink launched a public beta for text messaging, allowing users across the U.S. to test the service free of charge until July.

The FCC granted AST SpaceMobile special temporary authority in the U.S. to test these satellites with AT&T and Verizon in January 2025. This authorization permits AST to conduct non-commercial testing with unmodified smartphones using AT&T and Verizon's low-band spectrum, specifically in the 704-716 MegaHertz (MHz), 824-849 MHz, 734-746 MHz, and, 869-894 MHz frequency bands.

The special authority expires in late July 2025, as per FCC regulations limiting such authorizations to 180 days. To continue operations beyond this period, AST SpaceMobile will need to apply for an extension or seek a permanent authorization from the FCC. As of yet, SpaceX and T-Mobile’s partnership was the only collaboration to receive FCC approval to provide direct-to-cell satellite services in the U.S.

“We know our customers want connectivity wherever they are, and they deserve a simple, seamless experience from one provider,” said Jeff McElfresh, chief operating officer for AT&T. “We are striving to provide everyone, from urban centers to remote areas, with access to reliable connectivity.”