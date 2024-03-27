Verizon, Google Fiber Unveil Broadband Nutrition Labels Ahead of Deadline

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2024— Verizon has released its broadband “nutrition” label, joining Google Fiber as among the major internet service providers to release its version of the template mandated by the Federal Communications Commission by April 10.

The top of Verizon’s label, released March 20, features the monthly prices for each individual plan. The labels also indicate whether the plan has an installation fee and the price ranges for the deposit. The labels also explain the financial consequences for paying late or terminating the contract.

Verizon’s label does not include any information regarding discounts or special deals. Currently, the provider offers six months of the Disney Plus streaming service and a $50 Xbox eGift Card, according to its website.

“Verizon supports the goal of the FCC Broadband labels in helping to ensure consumers have all the facts before choosing a home internet provider, which is why we chose to launch the labels this week in advance of the April 10 federal deadline,” a Verizon spokesperson told Broadband Breakfast.

“Through these labels, we’re making it simple to understand the key information, such as prices, speeds, data allowances and other necessary details,” the spokesperson said.

Google Fiber, another major ISP, released its standardized nutrition label back in October 2023. Like Verizon, Google Fiber’s label displays the price of their prices, installation fees, and termination fees. Unlike Verizon, Google Fiber has a section to display potential discounts and bundles.

The FCC mandated all major internet service providers to release a broadband nutrition label by April 10, 2024. Smaller carriers to release their version by October 10, 2024. The labels present easily understandable information regarding broadband pricing and speed.

The topic of these labels was a major discussion point at the Broadband Measurement Summit an event considering broadband speeds, prices, availability, reliability and competition, on March 7, 2024.

In 2022, the FCC issued a mandate that broadband providers display “nutrition” labels on their products which clearly and succinctly explain their services. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel stated that the new labels would benefit consumers.

“It helps consumers make good choices,” Rosenworcel said, “the FCC needs to do the same with broadband.”

“Broadband is an essential service, for everyone, everywhere. Because of this, consumers need to know what they are paying for, and how it compares with other service offerings,” she said Rosenworcel.

Broadband Breakfast reached out to other major ISPs to inquire about the status of their labels ahead of the April 10 deadline. They did not respond in time for the publication of this article.