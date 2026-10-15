BEAD

Vernonburg Estimates 900K Remaining BEAD Locations, $5.3 Billion in Extra Deployment Costs

An ACLP analysis found that in 69 percent of BEAD project areas, broadband networks had already been built out to 20 percent of locations

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
Vernonburg Estimates 900K Remaining BEAD Locations, $5.3 Billion in Extra Deployment Costs
Photo of a Fidium (then consolidated Communications) technician working on a fiber line Stowe, Vt. in 2020 by Wilson Ring/AP

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2026 – Another analysis is estimating that the government’s flagship broadband grant program has more work to do to close the digital divide.

Broadband consulting firm Vernonburg Group said Thursday it counted about 900,000 locations that would qualify for an upcoming cleanup round under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

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