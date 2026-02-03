Privacy

Virginia Joins Growing State Effort to Restrict Sale of Location Data

A Virginia privacy bill aims to close a gap in the state’s consumer data protection law.

Sergio Romero

Sergio Romero

1 min read
Virginia Joins Growing State Effort to Restrict Sale of Location Data
Photo of Virginia Sen. Russet Perry (D) from her website

Feb. 3, 2026 – Legislation reintroduced in Virginia would prohibit companies from selling consumers’ precise geolocation data, tightening the state’s Consumer Data Protection Act as lawmakers revisit location privacy protections. 

Consumer Reports voiced support for the bill, SB 338, saying it would close a gap in existing state law.

The bill, introduced by Virginia State Sen. Russet Perry, a Democrat representing parts of Fauquier and Loudoun counties, seeks to close what lawmakers describe as a major gap in privacy protections by banning the commercial sale of location data that can track individuals’ movements in real time.

CTA Image

Learn more about Broadband Breakfast Live Online

Signup on CHAT for BroadbandLive

“Virginians should not have their daily movements treated as a commodity,” Perry said, arguing that the absence of comprehensive federal restrictions has allowed sensitive location data to be trafficked in ways that expose residents to harm.

Consumer Reports said location data is among the most sensitive categories of personal information, noting it can reveal visits to health clinics, places of worship, political gatherings, and other private locations. The organization urged lawmakers to advance the bill quickly, citing growing concerns that location tracking is being misused by data brokers and third parties.

A similar version of the legislation passed the Virginia Senate unanimously last year but stalled in the House.

If enacted, Virginia would join Maryland and Oregon in banning the sale of precise geolocation data. Lawmakers in California, Maine, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Vermont, and Washington are expected to consider similar measures in 2026.

Post tagged in
Privacy Russet Perry Virginia Location Data

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

Tech Group Says Seamless, Widespread Connectivity more Important than Speed for 6G FCC They Came Not to Bury, But to Praise the Telecom Act of 1996 Broadband's Impact Senators Looking for Briefing from NTIA on SpaceX Rider BEAD Tech Group Says Seamless, Widespread Connectivity more Important than Speed for 6G NTIA Nokia Secures Altafiber Contract to Expand Fiber Networks in Ohio and Hawaii Infrastructure AT&T Completes Acquisition of Lumen’s Consumer Fiber Business in $5.75B Deal AT&T