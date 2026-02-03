Virginia Joins Growing State Effort to Restrict Sale of Location Data

Feb. 3, 2026 – Legislation reintroduced in Virginia would prohibit companies from selling consumers’ precise geolocation data, tightening the state’s Consumer Data Protection Act as lawmakers revisit location privacy protections.

Consumer Reports voiced support for the bill, SB 338 , saying it would close a gap in existing state law.

The bill, introduced by Virginia State Sen. Russet Perry, a Democrat representing parts of Fauquier and Loudoun counties, seeks to close what lawmakers describe as a major gap in privacy protections by banning the commercial sale of location data that can track individuals’ movements in real time.

“Virginians should not have their daily movements treated as a commodity,” Perry said, arguing that the absence of comprehensive federal restrictions has allowed sensitive location data to be trafficked in ways that expose residents to harm.

Consumer Reports said location data is among the most sensitive categories of personal information, noting it can reveal visits to health clinics, places of worship, political gatherings, and other private locations. The organization urged lawmakers to advance the bill quickly, citing growing concerns that location tracking is being misused by data brokers and third parties.

A similar version of the legislation passed the Virginia Senate unanimously last year but stalled in the House.

If enacted, Virginia would join Maryland and Oregon in banning the sale of precise geolocation data. Lawmakers in California, Maine, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Vermont, and Washington are expected to consider similar measures in 2026.