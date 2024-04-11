Vivacity Infrastructure Group Names Chris Rabii CEO

Vivacity's new CEO has 25 years of experience in the industry.

April 11, 2024 – Communications infrastructure provider Vivacity Infrastructure Group on Tuesday announced Chris Rabii as its new CEO.

“Rabii, a seasoned industry veteran with over 25 years of digital infrastructure experience, will provide the strategic direction of Vivacity Infrastructure Group and its operating divisions, including eX² Technology, Terra Consulting Group, and Vivacity Networks” said the company.

Prior to joining Vivacity, Rabii served as the CEO of Fiberlight, LLC. He also served as the Senior Vice President of Technology, Fulfillment, and Operations at Altice Business, and was responsible for service delivery, engineering, and operations for enterprise and carrier customers.

“I’m honored to join a team of professionals so passionate about transforming network infrastructure,” Rabii said, adding that his was was to “drive strategic growth and reinforce the positive impact Vivacity’s already making on the industry and its customers, especially during this transformational time of historic investment in digital infrastructure.”