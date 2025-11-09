Data Center

Voters’ Anger at High Electricity Bills and Data Centers Looms Over 2026 Midterms

Communities with fast-rising electric bills or debates over who pays for Big Tech's energy needs are pivotal.

Associated Press

Associated Press

4 min read
Voters’ Anger at High Electricity Bills and Data Centers Looms Over 2026 Midterms
Photo of Democrat Peter Hubbard speaking at a candidate forum for the Georgia Public Service Commission runoff in Fayetteville, Ga., on Thursday, July 10, 2025, by Jeff Amy/AP

Nov. 9, 2025 (AP) – Voter anger over the cost of living is hurtling forward into next year's midterm elections, when pivotal contests will be decided by communities that are home to fast-rising electric bills or fights over who's footing the bill to power Big Tech's energy-hungry data centers.

Electricity costs were a key issue in this week’s elections for governor in New Jersey and Virginia, a data center hotspot, and in Georgia, where Democrats ousted two Republican incumbents for seats on the state’s utility regulatory commission.

Voters in New Jersey, Virginia, California and New York City all cited economic concerns as the top issue, as Democrats and Republicans gird for a debate over affordability in the intensifying midterm battle to control Congress.

Post tagged in
Data Center AI Donald Trump Dan Cassino Fairleigh Dickinson University Charles Hua PowerLines Peter Hubbard Georgia Power Georgia Rebecca Mekonnen Jennifer Bosco National Consumer Law Center AP-NORC Edison Electric Institute Indiana Citizens Action Coalition Mike Braun Energy AP

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC Pushes Satellite Modernization as Carr Warns of ‘Space Race 2.0’ FCC Virginia’s Next Governor an Advocate for Better Broadband Broadband's Impact Federal Permitting Staff Reduced, Says NTIA Permitting Chief Jill Springer BEAD Cantwell, Schatz Press NTIA on Nearly $1B in Undistributed Tribal Broadband Grants NTIA NCTA CEO: U.S. Must Strengthen Internet Infrastructure to Win Global AI Race Infrastructure Experts Urge Data Oversight ‘Down to Jitter and Latency’ in Broadband Reporting Broadband Mapping and Data