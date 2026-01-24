Warnock Calls for Release of Nearly $1B in Georgia BEAD Funding

WASHINGTON, Jan 23, 2026 – Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. and four Georgia House Democrats on Wednesday called for the release of almost $1 billion in funds appropriated to Georgia under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.

According to a letter to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration , funds were withheld due to a BEAD restructuring notice requiring Georgia to remove a preference for fiber and return its initial grant round in June of last year.

Georgia’s revised BEAD proposal was approved in November.

“Georgians are tired of political agendas and bureaucratic delays denying their communities 21st century connectivity and technology upgrades,” said the letter. “It is past time to put shovels in the ground, deliver next-generation connectivity to unserved and underserved communities, and close the digital divide in Georgia.”

In addition to broadband expansion, the letter clarifies that funds should be permitted to be used to strengthen 911 connectivity service, improve telehealth resources, expand the use of precision agriculture technologies, among other purposes.

The Trump Administration put forth revisions to the BEAD program and June, which reduced allocation of funds for fiber projects funded through BEAD.

These changes have delayed deployment of BEAD funds in other states such as Colorado, and Wyoming and Maine , according to state broadband directors.

Revised BEAD plans for those states were approved for last week.