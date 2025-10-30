West Virginia Lawmaker Proposes Empowering State Broadband Offices on Poles

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 30, 2025 — A West Virginia lawmaker proposed empowering state granting authorities to act when pole disputes cause delays, as other officials agreed that pole attachments disagreements can be an obstacle.

Speaking at the AnchorNets25 conference here at a session on pole attachments, West Virginia State Delegate Daniel Linville said that he’s exploring legislation that would allow state broadband offices to step in and take action when pole attachment disputes slow down projects.

Many internet providers hesitate to challenge utilities formally, even when poles delay construction, said Linville, speaking at a session on pole attachment program at the conference hosted by the Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition.