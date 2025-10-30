Pole Attachments

West Virginia Lawmaker Proposes Empowering State Broadband Offices on Poles

Broadband leaders nationwide face a shared challenge: Keeping utility pole disputes from slowing internet expansion.

Naomi Jindra

Naomi Jindra

2 min read
West Virginia Lawmaker Proposes Empowering State Broadband Offices on Poles
Photo of (from left) Ernesto Falcon of California Public Advocates Office, Del. Daniel Linville of the West Virginia House of Delegates, Meghan Sandfoss, director of the Kentucky Office of Broadband Development and Jake Varn of the Pew Charitable Trusts

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 30, 2025 —  A West Virginia lawmaker proposed empowering state granting authorities to act when pole disputes cause delays, as other officials agreed that pole attachments disagreements can be an obstacle.

Speaking at the AnchorNets25 conference here at a session on pole attachments, West Virginia State Delegate Daniel Linville said that he’s exploring legislation that would allow state broadband offices to step in and take action when pole attachment disputes slow down projects.

Many internet providers hesitate to challenge utilities formally, even when poles delay construction, said Linville, speaking at a session on pole attachment program at the conference hosted by the Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition. 

Post tagged in
Pole Attachments Daniel Linville Ernesto Falcon Meghan Sandfoss Jake Varn BEAD AnchorNets2025

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

‘Jawboning’ Debate Resumes over Big Tech and Government Power FCC Federal Judge Halts White House Workforce Reductions Broadband's Impact West Virginia Lawmaker Proposes Empowering State Broadband Offices on Poles BEAD Telecom Regulators Embrace AI to Modernize Governance and Network Management NTIA Experts Discuss the Importance of Satellite and Terrestrial Infrastructure for Resilience Infrastructure Advocates Urge FCC to Preserve Broadband Transparency Labels Broadband Mapping and Data