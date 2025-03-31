West Virginia Reworking BEAD Proposal Amid Trump-Driven Program Overhaul

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2025 – West Virginia appears to be recalibrating its broadband deployment strategy under the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program to align with the Trump administration’s new direction for the initiative.

Gov. Patrick Morrisey (R) announced Friday that the state received a 90-day extension from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to submit its final BEAD proposal, following a meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick earlier in the week.

In a press release , Morrisey said the state will use the additional time to finalize its proposal “in a manner consistent with the program changes being proposed by the Trump Administration,” adding that “doing so will best position West Virginia to submit a final proposal that successfully addresses the program’s new focus.”

“President Trump and Secretary Lutnick have stated their intention to implement changes to the BEAD program that give states greater flexibility to tailor the investment of BEAD funding to their unique needs,” Morrisey said.

Morrisey did not indicate whether Lutnick urged him to allocate more money to Starlink, Elon Musk’s low-Earth orbit satellite Internet access service.

The extension follows Lutnick’s March 5 announcement of a sweeping review of the BEAD program, during which he pledged to “rip out” Biden-era requirements. In an interview with Broadband Breakfast , Lutnick said the administration’s goal was to deliver broadband at the “lowest cost,” adding, “It could [mean satellite over fiber]... it means whatever is the lowest cost to make that person’s home get broadband.”

States have largely been waiting on the edge of their seats to learn whether Trump administration changes to BEAD will require them to restart the years-long planning processes they completed under Biden-era rules. Many, like West Virginia, have already submitted both volumes of their initial proposals, and some have completed the selection of subgrantees.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., responded to Lutnick’s March 5 announcement by warning against further delays.

“While I am all for improving the program, I do not want to see West Virginia wait longer than is necessary or have to redo their proposals and application,” Capito said in a statement . She added that West Virginia had “jumped through every hoop” to prepare for the $1.2 billion in federal broadband funding it was allocated through BEAD.

Morrisey said the state will use the additional time to work closely with federal partners and local stakeholders to reassess which broadband technologies are best suited for reaching underserved areas across West Virginia.

“Allowing the state to evaluate a broader range of technology options, including satellite and mobile wireless technologies, in addition to fiber, will help West Virginia maximize the coverage of high-speed internet,” the release stated.

The Trump administration’s direction for BEAD also took center stage during the March 27 confirmation hearing of nominee for NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth. Roth repeatedly declined to commit to preserving state broadband plans or previously approved state allocations, telling senators her top priority was to implement the program “as expeditiously, efficiently, and effectively as possible.”

Capito, a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, did not attend the March 27 confirmation hearing for Roth.

West Virginia’s original final proposal was due in early May, following its volume one and two submissions in 2024. The new deadline is expected in early August, pending formal NTIA confirmation.

The NTIA has not publicly confirmed any changes to the BEAD program's guidelines. The West Virginia Office of Broadband did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.