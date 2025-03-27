NTIA Nominee Roth Mostly Noncommittal on Key BEAD Issues

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2025 – States racing to close the digital divide got little reassurance Thursday from NTIA nominee Arielle Roth that their broadband plans won’t be derailed.

Roth, tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, repeatedly sidestepped senators’ questions about how she might alter the $42.45 billion Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment program during her nomination hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee.

“I’m not in a position to make a specific commitment,” Roth told Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., when asked if she would oppose changes that would force states to restart the subgrantee selection process. “I will commit to working to expedite the program as much as possible.”