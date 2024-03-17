What's New in Broadband: March 17, 2024

Encapsulating the most important broadband happenings of the past week and considering what's next.

The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday finally updates its speed threshold, to 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) download * 20 Mbps:

It's about time! But is that the right threshold? Weigh in here:

The "cold war" between China and the United States is in full swing. The House passed a bill on Wednesday to require that TikTok be sold to a non-Chinese-controlled entity or be banned in the U.S. But the chamber didn't neglect other communications matters in which China is involved. On Tuesday, the House Energy and Commerce Committee unanimously cleared four pieces of legislation: Drones, foreign communications transparency, a task force on 6G technology, and routers and modems by Chinese equipment makers:

In the Senate, a bill was introduced to reinstate the one-year-old lapsed authority of the FCC to engage in spectrum auctions:

Coupled with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration's National Spectrum Strategy, this issue is finally getting the attention in Washington that it deserves.

Broadband Live events

It was exciting to participate in a "deep think" issue this past week on quantum computing and quantum networking, during Broadband Live. I wouldn't say I understood even half of what my panelists raised. But I do believe that this future-focused issue is very important.

This coming week, don't miss the Broadband Analytics Seminar, taking place on Tuesday, March 19 at 2 p.m. ET. This workshop will continue the conversation began at the Broadband Measurement Summit in Washington on March 7:

And on Wednesday, March 20 at 12 Noon ET, our regular Broadband Breakfast Live Online will feature a "status update" on Tribal broadband connectivity:

