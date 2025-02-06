Where’s Elon? U.S. Chamber Names Amazon Exec to Head New Space Council

WASHINGTON, Feb 6., 2025 – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce launched a new Space Leadership Council on Tuesday that will advocate for pro-competition policy and regulations, the Chamber announced on its website.

Brian Huseman, Vice President of Public Policy and Community Engagement at Amazon, will chair the new council. The Chamber’s press release made no reference to Elon Musk, SpaceX or Starlink, the low-Earth orbit satellite internet access service that is expecting competition from Amazon's Project Kuiper.

“I’m excited to chair the Chamber’s Space Leadership Council and advance its mission to drive American innovation, growth, and global leadership in the space sector,” Huseman said in the Chamber’s announcement.

His chairmanship will likely elevate the stature of Amazon’s low-Earth orbit program, Project Kuiper, which is designed to challenge Starlink’s dominance in satellite communications.

“Space is a great economic opportunity for our country. Through Project Kuiper, Amazon’s initiative to provide fast, affordable broadband to unserved and underserved communities with low earth orbit satellites, we are committed to maximizing the possibilities in the space industry,” Huseman said.

The move is not the first time the association has shown an interest in promoting alternative low-Earth orbit satellites.

The Chamber held a Global Aerospace Summit in September 2024, during which then-Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel emphasized the need for more providers and greater competition in satellite internet.

“We should embrace the idea of having many more actors in low-Earth orbit… We are open to that competition because we know it’s going to bring innovation [to the industry],” Rosenworcel said at the summit.

Currently, Amazon’s Project Kuiper has just two prototype satellites in space. Meanwhile, Musk’s Starlink has launched just under 7,000 low-Earth satellites, more than 60 percent of all active satellites – has about 1.4 million U.S. subscribers.

According to an FCC order , Amazon is required to launch 3,232 satellites by July 2029, with half scheduled to be in orbit by July 2026.

The Chamber did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the announcement.