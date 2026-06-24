WideOpenWest Expands Broadband Network in Central Florida

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2026 — WideOpenWest (WOW!) is expanding broadband access in central Florida.

WOW!, a regional ISP based in Englewood, Colo., announced that 20,000 additional homes and businesses in Florida’s Seminole and Orange counties will gain access to its all-fiber internet network by fall 2026.

With this latest expansion, WOW!'s all-fiber network will reach nearly 75,000 homes and businesses in Central Florida.

"We've invested over $140 million in Central Florida since 2022 and continue to make tremendous progress on our pledge to bring the best in technology to this region,” said WOW! Chief Experience Officer Heather McCallion.