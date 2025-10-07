Wire 3 Brings 100 Percent Fiber Internet to Port St. Lucie

Fiber

The company says its fiber network delivers speeds up to 10 times faster than traditional cable

Naomi Jindra

Photo of Port St. Lucie by Kim Seng

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2025 — Port St. Lucie, Fla., now has access to 100 percent fiber-optic internet, thanks to a local provider expanding its high-speed network along the state’s east coast.

Wire 3, a Florida-based internet service provider, announced Thursday that it has completed fiber deployment in Port St. Lucie, joining other coastal cities such as Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach with full fiber coverage.

“As a Florida-based company, we are committed to investing in the state’s digital infrastructure and expanding high-speed connectivity for our neighbors,” said Wire 3 CEO Jai Ramachandran in a press release. “Investing in Port St. Lucie reflects our ongoing mission to strengthen connectivity for homes and businesses alike.”

The company says its network delivers symmetrical speeds up to 10 times faster than traditional cable service. Wire 3 describes itself as central Florida’s exclusive all-fiber provider, offering service “built by the local community, for the local community.”

