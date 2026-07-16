BEAD

Wisconsin Continues to Report $60 Million Gap in BEAD Funding

State officials say they will have to use state funds to connect the remaining 31,000 locations.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Wisconsin Continues to Report $60 Million Gap in BEAD Funding
Photo of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D), speaking during a campaign event in Flint, Mich., on Oct 17, 2024, by Carlos Osorio/AP.

July 16, 2026 – Wisconsin is continuing to report a $60 million gap in Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment funding for the state, leaving 31,000 locations unserved in the state.

In the sixth report of the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access released on July 15, the state explained, “The Public Service Commission has also opened the application process for the 2026 Broadband Expansion Grant program that makes $60 million in state funding available to fill in gaps for an estimated 31,000 locations left behind by BEAD.”

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