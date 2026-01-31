WISPA Warns Against Arizona Bill Targeting Chinese Technology

Jan. 30, 2026 – WISPA , the association for Broadband Without Boundaries, expressed concern over Arizona’s HB 2134 , which would prohibit the use of Chinese technology in many Arizona broadband networks, in a Wednesday, Jan. 28 letter.

WISPA, which represents hundreds of ISPs throughout the country and 16 in Arizona, wrote to the Arizona House Committee on Science and Technology , urging it to amend HB 2134, which was recently introduced, in fear of the bill discouraging broadband deployment in the state.

The bill’s text refers to “prohibited technology” without specifically defining which companies fall under this, said Steven Schwerbel, WISPA’s director of state advocacy.

WISPA said it was concerned that the bill could prohibit equipment beyond just Huawei and ZTE, and go on to ban both software and hardware that were never flagged as security risks by federal “Rip and Replace” standards, Congress or the Federal Communications Commission.

“WISPA believes in government policy that supports ISPs in using the best technologies available,” Schwerbel wrote in the letter. “However, unclear definitions, overly-broad categories, and negative incentives make HB 2134 a potential liability to small ISPs in Arizona.”

Arizona’s HB 2134 also would mandate public disclosure of network information that WISPA said may be sensitive.

Under the bill, ISPs would be obligated to report the locations of prohibited technology, which would be published by the Arizona Corporation Commission, and could harm ISP competition, expose confidential infrastructure information and create security risks that indicate where Chinese equipment is located, WISPA said.

Additionally, the bill discusses potential for reimbursements, which are guaranteed in the federal “Rip and Replace” program, but doesn’t explicitly state this assurance of funding. WISPA argues that removal of broadband infrastructure without reimbursement would be a significant financial blow for small ISPs providing for rural and underserved communities.

“With carefully crafted changes, H.B. 2134 could be significantly improved,” Schwerbel said. “The bill should be amended to be consistent with the federal regulations and programs to secure American broadband networks or create economic support to fund infrastructure replacement.”